Coats 4 Kids – Participating Allstate Locations

Agency

Address

City
KAREN BUTTERSON 982 Maple Road Williamsville
CHARLES SNYDER 3725 Walden Avenue Lancaster
NIKKI GAWRON 2151 Transit Road Suite B Elma
SUZANNE LEMKE 2304 George Urban Blvd. Depew
MAUREEN BITAR 5385 Main Street Williamsville
DION ANDRZEJEWSKI 601 Division Street North Tonawanda
STEVEN BALDO 5758 Big Tree Road # 20a Orchard Park
THOMAS FINN 3493 Delaware Avenue Kenmore
DAVID TUTTLE 5750a South Transit Road Lockport
BRYAN RIPELLINO 3346 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park
MICHAEL DEARING 2126 Niagara Falls Blvd. Tonawanda
BRYAN RIPELLINO 442 Evans Street Williamsville
PAUL CHRZANOWSKI 2746 Eggert Road Tonawanda
MARK BUGENHAGEN 6040 Sheridan Drive Williamsville
JOHN IZZO 6814 Main Street Williamsville
JASON GRAVES 4976 Transit Road Depew
EDWARD BARTEL 4184 Seneca Street Suite 106 West Seneca
KELLY ZIELINSKI 3720 South Park Avenue Blasdell
ALLAN KROLIKOWSKI 14 North Buffalo Street Springville
CLARE ACCURSO 209 Main Street East Aurora
MOKTAR JURAN 1550 Abbott Road Lackawanna
JASON GRAVES 2201 Kensington Avenue Amherst
JOSEPH PARLATO 3358 Sheridan Drive AMHERST
ROCKY GOCELLA 2789 Union Road Cheektowaga
NICHOLAS GAMBINO 2820 DEWEY AVENUE ROCHESTER
FRANK GIUMPA 10060 Main Street Clarence
HALI ECK 5555 Camp Road Hamburg
SCOTT SAINSBURY 3847 North Buffalo Street Lowr Orchard Park
WAYNE LE VAN 8770 Transit Road East Amherst
THEODORE PASSERO 10065 Niagara Falls Blvd. Suite 1 Niagara Falls
ZACHARY SCHREIBER 1135 Millersport Highway Buffalo
ZACHARY SCHREIBER 3900 Sheridan Drive Amherst
SAMUEL MEZZIO 606 North French Road Amherst
SAMUEL MEZZIO 239 Buffalo Street Hamburg
LAWRENCE DECKER 3800 Union Road Cheektowaga
DAVID BIELSKI 17 Main Street Tonawanda
BRIAN HASELTINE 2066 Eggert Road Suite 2 Amherst

