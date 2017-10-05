Coats 4 Kids

By Published: Updated:

Donation Drop-offs

Donations can be made at any of the following locations during business hours.

Colvin Cleaners
Kenmore

Capitol 1 Hour Cleaners
Niagara Falls
Lewiston
Grand Island

Allstate Insurance
Click Here For Participating Locations

Fidelis Care
Getzville

WIVB
Buffalo

Distribution Details

2017 distribution will be available at the following locations.

COLVIN CLEANERS
2365 Elmwood Ave
Kenmore
Nov 4th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nov 18th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dec 2nd, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

CAPITOL CLEANERS
1227 Main St.
Niagara Falls
Nov 4th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Nov 18th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Dec 2nd, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Families will be able to select a coat for each child at the above coat distribution locations on the dates listed. The following items of identification will be needed to receive a child’s coat or jacket.

The Parent or Guardian will need BOTH of the following:
Benefit Card
Photo ID

ONE of the following forms of ID for each child is also needed:
Birth Certificate
Social Security Card
Medicaid Card
Benefit Card

Thank you to our Coats for Kids partners: Fidelis Care, Colvin Cleaners, Capitol Cleaners and Allstate Insurance.

 

Community Page

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s