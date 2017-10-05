Coats 4 Kids

Donation Drop-offs
Donations can be made at any of the following locations during business hours.
Colvin Cleaners
Kenmore
Capitol 1 Hour Cleaners
Niagara Falls
Lewiston
Grand Island
Allstate Insurance
Click Here For Participating Locations
Fidelis Care
Getzville
WIVB
Buffalo
Distribution Details
2017 distribution will be available at the following locations.
COLVIN CLEANERS
2365 Elmwood Ave
Kenmore
Nov 4th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nov 18th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dec 2nd, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
CAPITOL CLEANERS
1227 Main St.
Niagara Falls
Nov 4th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Nov 18th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Dec 2nd, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Families will be able to select a coat for each child at the above coat distribution locations on the dates listed. The following items of identification will be needed to receive a child’s coat or jacket.
The Parent or Guardian will need BOTH of the following:
Benefit Card
Photo ID
ONE of the following forms of ID for each child is also needed:
Birth Certificate
Social Security Card
Medicaid Card
Benefit Card
Thank you to our Coats for Kids partners: Fidelis Care, Colvin Cleaners, Capitol Cleaners and Allstate Insurance.