Coats 4 Kids

Donation Drop-offs

Donations can be made at any of the following locations during business hours.

Colvin Cleaners

Kenmore

Capitol 1 Hour Cleaners

Niagara Falls

Lewiston

Grand Island

Allstate Insurance

Click Here For Participating Locations

Fidelis Care

Getzville

WIVB

Buffalo

Distribution Details

2017 distribution will be available at the following locations.

COLVIN CLEANERS

2365 Elmwood Ave

Kenmore

Nov 4th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Nov 18th, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Dec 2nd, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

CAPITOL CLEANERS

1227 Main St.

Niagara Falls

Nov 4th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Nov 18th, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Dec 2nd, 2017 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Families will be able to select a coat for each child at the above coat distribution locations on the dates listed. The following items of identification will be needed to receive a child’s coat or jacket.

The Parent or Guardian will need BOTH of the following:

Benefit Card

Photo ID

ONE of the following forms of ID for each child is also needed:

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Medicaid Card

Benefit Card

Thank you to our Coats for Kids partners: Fidelis Care, Colvin Cleaners, Capitol Cleaners and Allstate Insurance.