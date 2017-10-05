DEC, Niagara Falls Water Board at odds again after another sewage dump

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rain may have been spotty over some parts of Western New York on Wednesday, but it rained hard enough in Niagara Falls to send another cloud of black sludge into the Niagara River. And the state Department of Conservation said once again, the Niagara Falls Water Board is at fault.
“While aging infrastructure and system design limitations impact overall facility capacity during heavy volume periods, extensive efforts remain underway to identify additional short and long-term solutions to mitigate these existing facility constraints, which in effect cause wet weather discharge and overflow situations,” according to the statement.
Higgins said it didn’t take long to identify how much the water board has in recent years from state and federal government sources. According to a breakdown provided to News 4, the NFWB has received more than $40.5 million in loans and grants during the past five years.