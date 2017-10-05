Former Clinton Correctional Facility employee arrested for inappropriate conduct with inmate

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WFFF/WVNY) — New York State Police announced Wednesday troopers arrested a former Clinton Correctional Facility employee following inappropriate conduct with an inmate.

Police say Denise Prell, 38, of Peru, New York was arrested after a criminal investigation involving several agencies.

Police say Prell committed the crimes while working as a civilian employee at the Clinton Correctional Facility.

The crimes involved prohibited conduct with an inmate at the facility.

According to a media release, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision initiated the investigation after a correction officer observed inappropriate behavior between Prell and an inmate; Prell was subsequently terminated.

As the investigation continued, DOCCS uncovered additional potential criminal misconduct by Prell and requested State Police assistance.

This combined investigation between DOCCS and State Police resulted in the charges filed so far.

Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges are anticipated.

Prell is currently facing charges for Promoting Prison Contraband 1st degree, a class D felony, Official Misconduct (23 counts), a class A misdemeanor, and Sexual Abuse 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor.

She was arraigned before the Town of Beekmantown Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $25,000 bond.

Prell is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Beekmantown Court on October 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributors WFFF/WVNY.