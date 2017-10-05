Former Irondequoit police officer pleads guilty to cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Irondequoit police officer has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend.

William Robert Rosica, 51, of Irondequoit, pleaded guilty to the charges of cyberstalking and computer intrusion in U.S. District Court. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Rosica subjected the victim to “a relentless campaign directed toward threatening and psychologically torturing his victim” and that he used surveillance in a “focused campaign of online abuse, physical stalking, and harassment aimed at destroying the victim’s life” in Feb. 2016 and March 2017.

Rosica created multiple fake email accounts and sent hundreds of harassing emails and texts to the victim, her family, and her employer. He also directed and used other people to conduct surveillance of the victim and her family, which Rosica used to harass the victim.

He also improperly used his position as a police officer to access law enforcement databases and other restricted online systems to gain information on the victim and her family.

Following his arrest, Rosica also made false statements to FBI agents.

He will be sentenced Jan. 9.