Gun shop owner recalls visit by Vegas shooter

TEXAS (AP) — A Texas firearms dealer who had sold handguns to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in 2010 and 2011 remembers him coming into the shop last year with girlfriend Marilou Danley.

Paul Peddle, who owns B & S Guns in Garland, Texas, said Wednesday that Paddock didn’t buy anything on the most recent visit but asked about a way to modify a gun to make it easier to pull the trigger.

He said Paddock had never purchased any long guns that could have been used in the attack on a crowd of concertgoers on Sunday.

Peddle said Danley didn’t show any interest in guns.