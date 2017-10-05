Infotainment system distractions could be dangerous for drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says that infotainment systems in vehicles are distracting drivers for potentially dangerous amounts of times.

Nearly 40 percent of drivers use infotainment systems. These kinds of systems are in-vehicle technologies like voice-based controls and GPS systems.

Citing previous research, AAA says that when drivers remove their eyes from the road for even two seconds, it doubles their risk of crashing.

“Some in-vehicle technology can create unsafe situations for drivers on the road by increasing the time they spend with their eyes and attention off the road and hands off the wheel,” Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, said. “When an in-vehicle technology is not properly designed, simple tasks for drivers can become complicated and require more effort from drivers to complete.”

Researchers from the University of Utah were commissioned by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety to see how long it took drivers to complete infotainment system-based tasks in 30 new 2017 vehicles.

The 120 drivers who participated in the study were between 21 and 36 years old. They had to drive while doing tasks that required the use of voice commands, touch screen technology or other interactive technologies.

Programming navigation turned out to be the most distracting task, according to AAA. It took drivers an average of 40 seconds to complete it.

To put that in perspective, a driver moving at 25 MPH could travel the length of four football fields during that time.

“Drivers want technology that is safe and easy to use, but many of the features added to infotainment systems today have resulted in overly complex and sometimes frustrating user experiences for drivers,” Marshall Doney, AAA’s president and CEO, said.

Here is a chart showing how much attention each vehicle’s infotainment system demanded of drivers:

Overall Demand by Vehicle Low Moderate High Very High N/A Chevrolet Equinox LT Ford F250 XLT Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Lincoln MKC Premiere Toyota Camry SE Toyota Corolla SE Toyota Sienna XLE Cadillac XT5 Luxury Chevrolet Traverse LT Dodge Ram 1500 Ford Fusion Titanium Hyundai Sonata Base Infiniti Q50 Premium Jeep Compass Sport Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Kia Sorento LX Nissan Maxima SV Toyota Rav 4 XLE Audi Q7 QPP Chrysler 300 C Dodge Durango GT Ford Mustang GT GMC Yukon SLT Honda Civic Touring Honda Ridgeline RTL-E Mazda3 Touring Nissan Armada SV Subaru Crosstrek Premium Tesla Model S Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription

“Some of the latest systems on the market now include functions unrelated to the core task of driving like sending text messages, checking social media or surfing the web — tasks we have no business doing behind the wheel,” Doney said. “Automakers should aim to reduce distractions by designing systems that are no more visually or mentally demanding than listening to the radio or an audiobook. And drivers should avoid the temptation to engage with these technologies, especially for non-driving tasks.”

70 percent of U.S. adults want new technology in their vehicle, but 24 percent think the technology in their vehicle already works fine, according to a new AAA public opinion survey.