Infotainment system distractions could be dangerous for drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says that infotainment systems in vehicles are distracting drivers for potentially dangerous amounts of times.

Nearly 40 percent of drivers use infotainment systems. These kinds of systems are in-vehicle technologies like voice-based controls and GPS systems.

Citing previous research, AAA says that when drivers remove their eyes from the road for even two seconds, it doubles their risk of crashing.

“Some in-vehicle technology can create unsafe situations for drivers on the road by increasing the time they spend with their eyes and attention off the road and hands off the wheel,” Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, said. “When an in-vehicle technology is not properly designed, simple tasks for drivers can become complicated and require more effort from drivers to complete.”

Researchers from the University of Utah were commissioned by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety to see how long it took drivers to complete infotainment system-based tasks in 30 new 2017 vehicles.

The 120 drivers who participated in the study were between 21 and 36 years old. They had to drive while doing tasks that required the use of voice commands, touch screen technology or other interactive technologies.

Programming navigation turned out to be the most distracting task, according to AAA. It took drivers an average of 40 seconds to complete it.

To put that in perspective, a driver moving at 25 MPH could travel the length of four football fields during that time.

“Drivers want technology that is safe and easy to use, but many of the features added to infotainment systems today have resulted in overly complex and sometimes frustrating user experiences for drivers,” Marshall Doney, AAA’s president and CEO, said.

Here is a chart showing how much attention each vehicle’s infotainment system demanded of drivers:

Overall Demand by Vehicle
Low Moderate High Very High
N/A Chevrolet Equinox  LT

Ford F250 XLT

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Lincoln MKC Premiere

Toyota Camry SE

Toyota Corolla SE

Toyota Sienna XLE

 

 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

Chevrolet Traverse LT

Dodge Ram 1500

Ford Fusion Titanium

Hyundai Sonata Base

Infiniti Q50 Premium

Jeep Compass Sport

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

Kia Sorento LX

Nissan Maxima SV

Toyota Rav 4 XLE

 

 Audi Q7 QPP

Chrysler 300 C

Dodge Durango GT

Ford Mustang GT

GMC Yukon SLT

Honda Civic Touring

Honda Ridgeline RTL-E

Mazda3 Touring

Nissan Armada SV

Subaru Crosstrek Premium

Tesla Model S

Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription

“Some of the latest systems on the market now include functions unrelated to the core task of driving like sending text messages, checking social media or surfing the web — tasks we have no business doing behind the wheel,” Doney said. “Automakers should aim to reduce distractions by designing systems that are no more visually or mentally demanding than listening to the radio or an audiobook. And drivers should avoid the temptation to engage with these technologies, especially for non-driving tasks.”

70 percent of U.S. adults want new technology in their vehicle, but 24 percent think the technology in their vehicle already works fine, according to a new AAA public opinion survey.

