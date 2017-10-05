Man charged with crashing pick-up into 3 Kenmore homes waives felony hearing

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- 22-year-old Elijah Turley waived his felony hearing before Judge Kara Buscaglia in Amherst Town Court Thursday afternoon.

Turley, who is from Buffalo, is facing a slew of charges including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Assault, after Amherst police say he drove a pick-up truck into three homes on Kenmore Avenue Sept. 29.

According to police, Turley led them on a chase before crashing into the homes, causing serious damage to at least one of them.

Police tell News 4 Turley was suspected of street racing when they tried to pull him over near Niagara Falls Boulevard. The crash occurred on Kenmore Avenue between Elmwood and Delaware.

A 19-year-old female passenger was in the truck with Turley according to police. Turley’s attorney Anthony Lana tells News 4 the woman, who has not been charged, remains at ECMC.

Turley will remain at the Erie County Holding Center. The case will now move to the Erie County Court, where it could go before a Grand Jury.

