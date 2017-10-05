Man sentenced for killing friend in Elma

By Published: Updated:

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man who fatally shot his friend was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison.

Prosecutors say this past November, Jake Klocek, 20, recklessly caused the death of Anthony King, 19, in Elma.

He later pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that Klocek intended to shoot King, but they said calling it an accident would be inaccurate.

“I remember waiting for the ambulance and I told Anthony I was going to make it up him,” Klocek said. “I wasn’t going to let him die.”

During his sentencing, Klocek apologized to King’s family.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s