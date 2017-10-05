Man sentenced for killing friend in Elma

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man who fatally shot his friend was sentenced to 4-12 years in prison.

Prosecutors say this past November, Jake Klocek, 20, recklessly caused the death of Anthony King, 19, in Elma.

He later pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Manslaughter.

DA says shooting at hands of Klocek was a tragic unintended accident that happened in a matter of seconds @news4buffalo — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) October 5, 2017

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that Klocek intended to shoot King, but they said calling it an accident would be inaccurate.

“I remember waiting for the ambulance and I told Anthony I was going to make it up him,” Klocek said. “I wasn’t going to let him die.”

During his sentencing, Klocek apologized to King’s family.