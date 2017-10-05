Off-duty state parole officer fatally shot by police officer in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer who was sent to an off-duty state parole officer’s apartment to check on her ended up in a shootout and shot and killed her, authorities said Thursday.

The police officer went to Pinnacle North Apartments on Wednesday afternoon to check up on Sandra Guardiola at the request of another parole officer, Canandaigua police Chief Stephen Hedworth said.

When no one answered her door, an employee of the complex let the officer into the apartment, Hedworth said. Moments later, shots were fired inside the apartment, he said.

Guardiola, 48, was killed, Hedworth said. The police officer was uninjured.

The police chief said the investigation into the shooting was immediately turned over to the New York State Police. Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shootout and how many shots were fired, state police Maj. Richard Allen said.

“We’re still putting those facts together,” Allen said Thursday.

Guardiola started working for the state Department of Corrections and Community Services in May 2015. She was originally from the New York City area and had spent the past year in Canandaigua, in the Finger Lakes region 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Rochester.

Hedworth said the police officer who shot Guardiola has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, including the past 15 years with the Canandaigua Police Department. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

