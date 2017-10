CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An off-duty parole officer has died after a shooting in Canandaigua.

Police say an officer and another person “exchanged gunfire” Wednesday afternoon inside an apartment building.

It’s not clear exactly what happened or why gunshots were fired.

Wednesday night, the New York State Department of Corrections issued a statement, saying an off-duty parole officer was deceased and questions should be directed to State Police.