Scientist shares info about rare harvest moon

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, there’s a harvest moon – it’s the full moon that takes place right around the autumnal equinox. It can happen any time between September 7th and October 8th.  It’s very rare this harvest moon is happening toward the end of that window.

“Maybe it’s a one in four chance that it happens in October,” said Sarajane Gomlak-Green, a science communicator with the Buffalo Museum of Science.

She finds these moons fascinating.

“As the sun is setting, it appears as though the moon is rising so it kind of gives off the illusion of more light during the day,” said the scientist.  “It’s not really bigger though. It’s just your brain thinking it is.”

