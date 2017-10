BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a fentanyl dealer’s house was raided on Wednesday.

Authorities went to the Niagara St. home of Jose Andino, 43, during the afternoon.

While executing a search warrant, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit said they found four grams of fentanyl, a scale, packing material, cutting agents and more than $4,000.

Andino, who has two previous federal drug trafficking convictions, was taken into custody.