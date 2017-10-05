State DOH reminds people to get a flu shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health says anyone older than six months should get a flu shot.

Flu season starts in October and usually continues through May.

“The single best way to protect against the influenza virus is to get a flu shot every year,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said. “The flu is easily transmitted from person to person and can cause serious complications that may require hospitalization. Getting vaccinated even when you’re not at high-risk will protect family and friends.”

Elderly people, young children, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk for serious flu complications, which can be fatal.

“It is very important for all New Yorkers, especially older adults, to get vaccinated against the flu,” New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said. “Immune systems are more easily compromised as we age, and older adults, especially those with chronic health conditions, have an increased risk of developing serious complications from the flu. Getting the flu vaccine helps prevent the spread of the virus and offers vital protection for older adults and their caregivers.”

Flu symptoms include the following:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Here are some ways you can practice good hand hygiene, courtesy of the Department of Health:

Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from germs and avoid spreading them to others.

Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not available. Choose a product with at least 60% alcohol.

Do not cough or sneeze into your hands. Instead, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

The Department of Health says people who are at least 65 years old should take these precautions too:

Seek medical advice early to see if you need treatment with antiviral drugs. These medications are most effective when given early.

Get a pneumococcal vaccine. People who are 65 years of age and older and get the flu are at risk for developing pneumonia.

MORE | More information on influenza can be found here.