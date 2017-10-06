12 out of 17 hit and run cases charged, resolved in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 31-year-old Buffalo man Reginald Alls admitted in Erie County Court Friday to leaving the scene of an accident back in March.

The charge, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, could result in four years behind bars for Alls.

March 5, 2017 near Grant and Garner Streets in Buffalo, Alls ran a stop sign and hit another car with three people inside.

The crash seriously injured the 43-year-old driver of that car, causing spinal fractures in addition to broken ribs, tibia, legs and sternum.

Alls then crashed into a concrete wall, and took off, along with his passenger.

“He took off from his car and ran, and left behind in his car, items that we were able to get DNA evidence from,” explained Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Those items included a NYS Learner’s Permit, cellphone, a hat and an empty liquor bottle.

“So that was a unique case where, left behind at the scene we got DNA evidence and then were able to determine who was driving the car,” Flynn said.

This now leaves five of the 17 total hit and runs from 2017 unsolved in Erie County. 12 of the cases have been charged or resolved.

One of the cases that remain open occurred July 4 on Loring Avenue, and seriously injured 8-year-old Tremont Seals.

55-year-old Robert Prigl was killed in Cheektowaga Aug. 8 when he was struck by a car on his way to the airport.

Flynn said Friday that regardless of the charges a driver is facing, even a DWI, taking off will always make things worse, potentially resulting in a felony.

Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line 716-847-2255.