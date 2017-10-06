2 accused of drug possession at Lewiston-Queenston bridge

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., New York State Troopers in Niagara County arrested Jahron Brathwaite, 24, of California, and Jerome Nevins, 24, of Ontario.

They were charged with Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into Canada.

State Troopers were called to the bridge to assist U.S. Customs and Border personnel.

They say Nevins was found in possession of Xanax, and Brathwaite was in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone after the bus they were riding in was stopped for secondary inspection as it was entering the United States.

Both Nevins and Brathwaite were issued appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Lewiston Court.