Batavia wins $10 million in state funding for downtown revitalization

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Batavia will receive $10 million as the Finger Lakes region winner of the state’s second-round downtown revitalization initiative.

“This $10 million award will help attract jobs, spur private investment and transform Batavia’s downtown into a vibrant, diverse and economically active business and cultural center,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Friday.

According to the statement, Batavia was nominated as the winner for the funding following a competitive review process of proposals from communities throughout the region.

The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council considered the following criteria before making their decision:

The downtown should be compact, with well-defined boundaries;

The municipality, or the downtown’s catchment area, should be of sufficient size to support a vibrant, year-round downtown;

The downtown is able to capitalize on prior or catalyze future private and public investment in the neighborhood and its surrounding areas;

There should be recent or impending job growth within, or in close proximity to the downtown that can attract workers to the downtown, support redevelopment and make growth sustainable;

The downtown must be an attractive and livable community for diverse populations of all ages, including existing residents, millennials and skilled workers;

The municipality should already embrace or have the ability to create and implement policies that increase livability and quality of life, including the use of local land banks, modern zoning codes and parking standards, complete streets plans, energy efficient projects, green jobs, and transit-oriented development;

The municipality should have conducted an open and robust community engagement process resulting in a vision for downtown revitalization and a preliminary list of projects and initiatives that may be included in a DRI strategic investment plan; and

The municipality has identified transformative projects that will be ready for implementation with an infusion of DRI funds within the first one to two years.