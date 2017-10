SCIO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A black bear was spotted by an Wyoming County school Friday morning.

Scio Central Schools went into lockout mode as a precaution around 9:45 a.m. Friday after the bear was spotted walking on the roadway in front of the school.

This video was taken by a student.

Principal Dawn Race said that no students or staff were in danger.

The DEC was also notified.