Buffalo SWAT team makes early morning raid on Carlton Place residence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A search warrant execution at a residence in the 300 block of Carlton Place early Friday morning led to two arrests.

The search warrant execution was conducted by the Buffalo SWAT team and Buffalo narcotics detectives.

The warrant execution was part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics activity.

Police recovered two rifles, two stun guns, marijuana, and cocaine residue.

Six pitbulls were also seized and taken to Buffalo Animal Shelter. There is no word on the condition of the dogs.

The names and charges of those arrested will be released later.