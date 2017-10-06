CDC investigating drug-resistant illness linked to puppies

ATLANTA (CNN) – An antibiotic-resistant infection that started at a pet store is spreading to even more humans.

The outbreak of campylobacteriosis was traced back to puppies sold through the Petland chain starting back in 2015.

Now 55 people in 12 states are sick. States with confirmed cases are Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

According to the CDC, the infection can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever for up to a week.

While some strands are drug resistant, most patients can recover on their own.

The CDC says if you think you may be at risk, contact your doctor immediately.

Follow these steps to prevent the spreading of disease between people and puppies and dogs:

Wash your hands thoroughly with running water and soap for at least 20 seconds every time you touch dogs, their food, or clean up after them. Adults should supervise hand washing for young children. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer until you are able to wash your hands with soap and water.

Pick up and dispose of dog poop, especially in areas where children might play. Use disposable gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Clean up any pee (urine), poop (stool), or vomit in the house immediately, and disinfect the area. Use disposable gloves to handle anything that has touched pee, poop, or vomit, and wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Take your dog to the veterinarian regularly to keep it healthy and to help prevent the spread of disease.

Don’t let pets lick around your mouth and face.

Don’t let pets lick your open wound or areas with broken skin.

Petland is cooperating with the CDC’s investigation.

Learn more about the CDC’s investigation.