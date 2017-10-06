Community leaders monitoring UB’s late night weekend shuttle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community leaders will be out late Friday night to help monitor the ‘late night’ buses at the University at Buffalo. They’re also making sure it doesn’t turn in to what was known as the ‘drunk bus.’

“It has changed quite a bit,” said Bernard Kunz, who lives in University Heights.

Neighbors in University Heights say they’re seeing a lot less red cups in their yards these days, thanks to UB ending the stampede late night bus in August. It was also known as the ‘drunk bus.’

“There was some rumors that the stampede bus which is better known as the drunk bus was coming back in service,” said Mickey Vertino, president of University Heights Collaborative.

Mickey Vertino says those rumors aren’t true. He’s active in voicing concerns of residents when students would trash the neighborhood after partying. He says the new shuttles, which are smaller than the stampede buses, have made a big difference in keeping the area quiet.

The shuttles are a completely different route, only run every half hour and are only meant for students traveling from the library or late night work. The routes started September 29th.

Vertino says only about 28 people actually rode the shuttle all weekend.

“This week we’re going to be looking at it, now the students are more aware of it how are they going to utilize the bus. UB is adamant that they’re not going to tolerate this turning into a party bus,” said Vertino.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt says he’s also going to help monitor the late night shuttles to prevent any misuse.

“I’ll be out here on Friday night to see about these buses to make sure that it is shuttle buses at 2am just transporting a small group of students to the library,” said Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

Vertino says many students who live in University Heights have been cleaning up the area after parties.

He says bus drivers will be checking and monitoring students who get on the late night shuttle and if it’s being misused the University will shut it down immediately.