Four pounds of marijuana, over $3,000 cash found in Alden home

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-month Narcotics Unit investigation culminated in the arrest of a Village of Alden man Friday morning.

The Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Exchange Street residence of Joseph Jurek, 28, at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Narcotics Unit member recovered about four pounds of marijuana and $3,800 in cash.

Jurek was charged with a felony county of criminal possession of marijuana, as well as endangering the welfare of a child due to the fact that Jurek’s one-month-old child was in the apartment at the time of the arrest.

Jurek is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

The Sheriff’s Office notified Child Protective Services for further investigation.