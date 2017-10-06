Free child seat safety checks offered in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State DMV will offer free child car seat inspections to parents and caregivers in Erie, Monroe, and Wyoming County during the month of October.

The car seat inspections will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians at several locations across Western New York.

 

October 7       Child Safety Seat Check – Erie County

  • 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Catholic Health of Buffalo
  • 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
  • Agency: Catholic Health and SafeKids WNY
  • Registration Required
  • Contact: For Registration: (716) 447-6205

October 11      Child Safety Seat Check – Wyoming County

  • 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Strykersville Fire Company, 594 Minkel Road, Strykersville, NY 14145
  • Agency: Wyoming County Public Health
  • Contact: Cheryl Glaus at (585) 786-8890

October 5       Child Safety Seat Check – Monroe County

  • 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Tompkins Bank of Castile, 724 Long Pond Road, Rochester, NY 14612
  • Agency: Greece Safe Kids
  • Contact: Pete Sidari at (585) 581-5430

For more information about child passenger safety, click here.

 

