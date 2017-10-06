Frightworld’s 2017 season underway

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get ready for thrills, chills, and spine-tingling fun. Frightworld is open in Tonawanda for its 16th season and offering more scares than ever.

“When customers come into our building, we want them to forget that there’s a real world out there,” said Stephen Szortyka, General Manager and Director of Operations for Frightworld. “The moment you step inside the doors, it’s a totally different world inside of here.”

Frightworld is really five worlds in one, offering five uniquely themed attractions, ranging from a seriously scary asylum to an interactive flashlight experience in the Night Stalkers area, to a new Friday the 13th-themed thrill that brings customers through the terrifying Camp Blue Falls site. “You and your friends need to make your way through these grounds before this maniac wielding a machete all of the sudden appears. You need to get out before he gets you.” Szortyka explained.

Every single attraction is carefully designed for the maximum scare effect, with meticulously crafted sets and actors that hone in on your fears to make sure your heart gets pumping.

News 4’s Katie Alexander had a chance to check out the thrills inside Frightworld during Wake Up on Friday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full coverage.

APP USERS | Click here to enable videos.

“We get a ton of reactions, you have your people that just really enjoy it. Their adrenaline’s rushing,” Szortyka said. “This is exciting. It’s fun, it’s scary, it’s a controlled environment, it’s completely immersive.”

Thrill seekers really love it. Frightworld has consistently been voted the number one haunted attraction in Buffalo and in the Northeast, and Buzzfeed has ranked it as the third best haunted attraction in the country.

MORE | Click here to learn more about what Frightworld offers.

More than a hundred skilled actors help pull off the scares inside, and they’re a big part of the draw.

“They go through days upon days and hours of training to understand what scares our customers. That training has evolved over the years,” Szortyka explained.

Frightworld itself has changed a lot over the years. It got its start as a backyard Halloween party more than a decade and a half ago. “It started as a hobby, and has grown into this monster of an awesome event that has become Buffalo’s favorite Halloween tradition,” Szortyka said.

If you want to check it out for yourself, Frightworld is open on select nights through November 4, 2017. Full details are available online at http://frightworld.com/