Local ladies sending care packages to Puerto Rican women

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Several women from Buffalo are coming together, for what they’re dubbing as the “Get it done party” filling bags with general hygiene items for ladies living in Puerto Rico.

The care packages include items like t-shirts, toothbrushes, shampoo, combs – all of which have been donated by community members and through partnerships with organizations like the GM plant in Tonawanda.

The organizers say the idea came about after seeing the footage of the devastation on the island after Hurricane Maria.

“When a woman feels good about themselves it gives them the strength to just keep pushing,” said Jennifer Parker, one of the organizers for the fundraiser. “Those women are taking care of children, husbands, families. Women are naturally nurturers but who is taking care of them? So the country is depending on the power of women and these bags, hopefully, give them a little energy and let them know someone is thinking of them and fighting for them to keep pushing.”

You can head to the Power 96.5 studios in downtown Buffalo at 143 Broadway to drop off anything to be sent to Puerto Rico. They are collecting items through next week.