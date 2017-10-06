Local ladies sending care packages to Puerto Rican women

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Several women from Buffalo are coming together, for what they’re dubbing as the “Get it done party” filling bags with general hygiene items for ladies living in Puerto Rico.

The care packages include items like t-shirts, toothbrushes, shampoo, combs – all of which have been donated by community members and through partnerships with organizations like the GM plant in Tonawanda.

The organizers say the idea came about after seeing the footage of the devastation on the island after Hurricane Maria.

“When a woman feels good about themselves it gives them the strength to just keep pushing,” said Jennifer Parker, one of the organizers for the fundraiser.  “Those women are taking care of children, husbands, families. Women are naturally nurturers but who is taking care of them? So the country is depending on the power of women and these bags, hopefully, give them a little energy and let them know someone is thinking of them and fighting for them to keep pushing.”

You can head to the Power 96.5 studios in downtown Buffalo at 143 Broadway to drop off anything to be sent to Puerto Rico. They are collecting items through next week.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s