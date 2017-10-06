Man who planned terror attack at Rochester bar wants to rescind guilty plea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who admitted to planning a terror attack at a Rochester bar on New Year’s Eve, two years ago, now wants to “take back” his plea.

Earlier this year, Emanuel Lutchman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In court papers that were recently filed, Lutchman claims he was “duped” into the plea deal by a Jewish attorney.

Lutchman was represented in federal court by an assistant federal public defender who is not Jewish.