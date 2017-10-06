Poland Spring throws cold water on class-action lawsuit

The Associated Press Published:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Poland Spring’s parent company on Friday asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses the company of providing water that’s sourced from wells, not springs.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Nestle Waters North America contends the matter was already litigated in 2003 in Illinois and that a federal court can’t pre-empt a state court. That case ended with a $12 million settlement and Poland Spring continuing to tout “100 percent natural spring water.”

The corporate parent also says the plaintiffs should take up the matter with the Food and Drug Administration instead of turning to the courts.

The original lawsuit filed in Connecticut and a similar one in Maine contend the water that’s bottled by Poland Spring comes from wells or municipal sources, not the bubbling springs depicted on the label.

Poland Spring says its product meets the FDA’s definition that allows a bottling company to call its product “spring water” if it is drawn from the same source as a natural spring and meets certain requirements for chemical composition.

A letter from the state’s senior environmental hydrologist in August confirmed that all eight of Poland Spring’s water sources meet the FDA definition of spring water. The Maine Drinking Water Program implements the FDA rules governing spring water.

Alix Dunn, spokesperson for Nestle Waters, said consumers can be confident “in the accuracy of the labels on every bottle of Poland Spring.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s