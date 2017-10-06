Printing books with a purpose: local publisher hopes stories helps kids cope, understand tough topics

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Cassik is the author of several children’s books which she has published through her own company, ImagineWe, LLC.

“Writing has always been my avenue,” said Cassik, the CEO of the publishing company. “I try to find different kinds of stories that people will send me or I’ll create that can give an educational spin on regular day-to-day stuff kids don’t know how to process.”

The topics range from talking about violence against women, anger, making friends who have autism, and the death of a parent — topics, Cassik says, she’s had to breach with her son who is just five-years-old. She says she began telling him about the topics, hoping he can relate and understand what she was saying by talking about these things using fictional characters.

“Using those processes, I can create other books that can touch a child’s life.”

The CEO has been writing for several years. At 15, she wrote a book reflecting on her own life at the time as she was living with depression. When she tried getting it published, she found herself facing several difficulties.

“I learned it’s really hard to get into publishing companies and get my book physically read.”

Through that experience – she realized there’s a place in the market for someone who cares about the story, effort, and author; creating her company for budding authors and promoting advocacy.

“I just want to give authors the opportunities they deserve,” said Cassik. “If someone is willing to write a book, they deserve an opportunity.”

And now, with ten books on the shelves and a few more ready to head to the printer, Cassik feels her young company is just beginning to take off and make an impact.

“I want children to love these books like I loved books growing up.”