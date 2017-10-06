REPORTS: Alleged cocaine dealer attempted to flee Narcotics Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An alleged cocaine dealer was taken into custody after attempting to evade Erie County Sheriff’s deputies.

Armond Cleague, 33, of Buffalo, was charged Thursday afternoon with felony criminal possession of a narcotic (8 oz. or more) and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. He was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

According to sheriff’s reports, the sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was conducting a six-month-long investigation into Cleague’s drug-dealing activities.

He was arrested near Duerstein Street and Junior Avenue after attempting to flee deputies in a vehicle.

Members of the Narcotics Unit recovered 9 oz. of cocaine and approximately $8,800 in U.S. currency.

Cleague is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.