REPORTS: Alleged cocaine dealer attempted to flee Narcotics Unit

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An alleged cocaine dealer was taken into custody after attempting to evade Erie County Sheriff’s deputies.

Armond Cleague, 33, of Buffalo, was charged Thursday afternoon with felony criminal possession of a narcotic (8 oz. or more) and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. He was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

According to sheriff’s reports, the sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was conducting a six-month-long investigation into Cleague’s drug-dealing activities.

He was arrested near Duerstein Street and Junior Avenue after attempting to flee deputies in a vehicle.

Members of the Narcotics Unit recovered 9 oz. of cocaine and approximately $8,800 in U.S. currency.

Cleague is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s