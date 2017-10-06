Sabres fans excited for season despite losing home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty of excitement inside the KeyBanck Center Thursday night for the Sabres home opener, but the Sabres lost in a shootout against the Montreal Canadiens.

Although it wasn’t the outcomes Sabres fans were hoping for, there was still a lot of energy from fans inside the arena and at nearby bars. Many fans say they’re excited for the season with a new coach, new players and the 8 year Jack Eichel contract.

“This is has been the most exciting home opener in awhile, with Eichel signing and a lot of new players, new coach the hype around here has been as big as I’ve seen in a long time,” said Evan Korn who watched the game at a nearby bar.

“It was a little disappointing obviously we didn’t get the outcome we wanted but seeing Honsville come back from a huge leave from the greatest city in New York that was awesome,” said Shane Nolan who witnessed the home opener at the KeyBank Center.

Another disappointment for some fans Thursday was the designated Uber zone, which started after the game. Some Uber drivers and fans were confused on where the designated picc-up area was because they’re weren’t any signs. The Uber zone is located at Scott and Washington Street. Uber drivers will meet riders on Scott street, once a rider requests a ride through the app. There will be signs to guide drivers and fans to the designated pick-up area for future games.