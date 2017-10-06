“Secure Your ID Day” offers free shredding Saturday at two locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the past six years in the U.S., identity thieves have stolen over $107 billion.

Identity theft is a major problem in the U.S., with over 15 million customers losing $16 billion in 2016.

The help combat ID theft and educate the public on how to best secure personal information, The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is hosting a “Secure Your ID Day” Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tops Friendly Markets locations at 355 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, and 3865 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

Community members are welcome to bring up to three boxes or bags of documents for free on-site shredding. Volunteers from partnering organizations will on hand to distribute safety tips.

BBB offers the following tips to protect your identity:

· Check your credit reports regularly. You’re entitled to a free credit report a year at annualcreditreport.com.

· Monitor account statements to be sure you were the source for all activity.

· Shred credit card applications and statements before throwing them away.

· Never give out personal information.

· Look for secured websites. Make sure the website has a locked pad icon and “https” in the URL.

· Protect your PINs and other passwords and change them regularly.

· Cut up credit cards before pitching them and limit the amount of cards you carry.

· Consider opting out of pre-approved credit card offers, which can be stolen from your mailbox by identity thieves.

· Update your computer with the latest anti-virus and anti-spyware software.

· Sign up for the Do Not Call List at donotcall.gov.



