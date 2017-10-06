Source: Indictment to be unsealed during Steve Pigeon’s court appearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A powerful former political operative could be in more hot water later Friday morning.

A source tells News 4 an indictment will be unsealed during Steve Pigeon’s appearance in court.

Pigeon is the former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. He was accused of election fraud.

Pigeon and two others have pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges accusing them of setting up a political action committee to hide that they were breaking campaign finance laws.

Investigators say they failed to report tens of thousands of dollars to the New York State Board of Elections.

Pigeon is also tied to a case against a former State Supreme Court Justice, who resigned and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to receiving a bribe.

The former judge admitted he got Pigeon’s help to land a job for two of his relatives.