Starting Saturday, those convicted of non-violent crimes will be eligible to have crimes sealed

NEW YORK (WIVB) – Individuals who have remained crime-free for ten years will be able to request that certain New York State convictions be sealed starting Saturday.

A provision in New York’s “Raise the Age” law will allow eligible individuals to seal up to two misdemeanor convictions, one misdemeanor and one felony conviction, or one felony conviction.

To be eligible, individuals must have no convictions on their record for at lease ten years and have no charges pending.

People who were incarcerated may not apply to have their charges sealed until a decade after their release date.

Convictions for sex crimes, any offense requiring registration as a sex offender, child pornography, murder, manslaughter, homicide, certain conspiracy charges, and Class A or violent felonies will not be eligible for sealing.

The provision is designed to help “eliminate unnecessary barriers to opportunity and employment that formally incarcerated individuals face and to improve the fairness and effectiveness of the state’s criminal justice system,” a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Friday.