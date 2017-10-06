Student arrested after making threat against Albion High School

By Published: Updated:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old Albion High School student was taken into custody Friday for allegedly making a threat against the school.

Albion Police were dispatched to the school at 302 East Ave. Friday after the threat, regarding an explosive, was made.

Police and school officials determined that the threat made against the school was false and that there was no danger to students, staff, or school facilities.

Following the investigation, a 16-year-old male student was charged with first degree falsely reporting an incident.

The student was taken into custody and arraigned in Town of Albion Court. He was released on house arrest.

The defendant’s name is not being released at this time.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s