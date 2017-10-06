Student arrested after making threat against Albion High School

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old Albion High School student was taken into custody Friday for allegedly making a threat against the school.

Albion Police were dispatched to the school at 302 East Ave. Friday after the threat, regarding an explosive, was made.

Police and school officials determined that the threat made against the school was false and that there was no danger to students, staff, or school facilities.

Following the investigation, a 16-year-old male student was charged with first degree falsely reporting an incident.

The student was taken into custody and arraigned in Town of Albion Court. He was released on house arrest.

The defendant’s name is not being released at this time.