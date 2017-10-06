Teen charged by Geneseo Police for distributing pills to high schoolers

Related Coverage Geneseo football team forfeits season amid allegations of drug use

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – A teenager has been charged by Geneseo Police for distributing pills to high schoolers.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff, Tom Dougherty, Geneseo Police have charged a 16-year-old for allegedly distributing pills to the football team before a game two weeks ago.

In a press conference held by the Geneseo Central School District’s Superintendent Tim Hayes, held last week, Hayes said the players were dismissed from the team, causing the team to forfeit the rest of their season.

Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian said that one of the players allegedly took the pills from his parents without their knowledge and distributed them to other students before a Friday night football game.

News 8 is working to find out more details and will update this story as we learn mor