They ask, what does it take to store your belongings securely?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Samantha Pierce is living a Spartan-like existence, in her sparsely furnished East Side apartment, after most of her belongings were somehow misplaced while in storage.

The Erie County Department of Social Services paid Samantha’s mover, ABC Moving and Appliance, to move her household items, and put them in one of their storage units.

But when Pierce went to retrieve her personal property, it was nowhere to be found, “I went over there, June of this year, to try to get my belongings out, and they could not find them.”

Dissatisfied with the owner’s explanation, Samantha told him she would be taking him to Buffalo Small Claims Court, and was awarded a $1,020 judgment, which was, in effect, a refund of the rent she had paid.

There have been others that have suffered losses to their property at the ABC Moving storage facility, such as Vikki Lee who told Call 4 Action, she had valuable furniture, clothing, and other personal effects in storage at ABC, but when she went to retrieve her belongings they were damaged, due to water leaks.

Lee described the storage unit, “There are these like, particle board doors, and with these locks. Then on the top of the units, it is about a 4″ hole that is not enclosed.”

Samantha Pierce took her case to small claims court a second time, and this week, she received a $5,000 judgment, but Samantha said her lost keepsakes are worth more than money can buy–keepsakes of her time with her mother who died two years ago.

“It was my mother’s belongings, and I just really want them back, and photos of us together.”

The owner of ABC Moving and Appliance told News 4 by phone, he has no idea how Samantha Pierce’s property was lost, and he offered her $1,000 for her loss, but he won’t pay the $5,000 judgment she was awarded in small claims court.