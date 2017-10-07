5 Questions with Eddie Yarbrough

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He’s a fan favorite and he’s making an impact on the Bills defensive line. Eddie Yarbrough doesn’t just play a good game — he plays the ukulele pretty good, too.

You do not want to miss 5 Questions on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE this week with @EddieYarbrough. Trust me. @news4buffalo #GoBills pic.twitter.com/SJAXlJGVvA — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 5, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: You’ve got a ukulele in your hands.

Eddie Yarbrough: “Yes it do. It is your daughter Londyn’s Its pink – we can strum a tune. its not too bad.”

BKL: You’re quite the ukulele player. You’ve got videos on Twitter and you’ve got videos on YouTube. While you were at Wyoming you actually learned how to play. Take us through the history how you became this aficionado at playing this instrument.

EY: “I was a freshman and my friend, Siaosi Hala’api’api — it means “George” in Tongan by the way — he’s from Hawaii, born and raise and I said ‘Hey, let me strum that thing. let me try it.”

BKL: Give us a little taste. And I also heard you’re quite the singer, so give us your best Eddie Yarbrough Grammy award-winning performance.

EY: “It’s something light. My man “Haush” (Stephen Hauschka) is over here clapping for me. It’s all Osi. He stuck with me all those years I was terrible.”

BKL: That’s impressive.

BKL: You’re active on social media. Did you know there is a hashtag in your honor and do you know what that hashtag is?

EY: “It was after my first preseason game. It’s ‘Free Eddie Yarbrough’?”

BKL: #FreeEddie.

BKL: What’s it like to know that Bills Mafia wanted to see you on the field so badly and they get it just a few days into the regular season?

EY: “It’s great to have the support, especially from a great town and great organization like Buffalo. Those guys and gals are amazing. I just work hard and play my best game for them.”

BKL: Two of your favorite movies are Space Jam and The Sandlot. I’m going to put you on the spot with this. Who is better at avoiding trouble? Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez running from Hercules or your running back LeSean McCoy running away from defenders?

EY: “Dang! I’ll tell you this much. If McCoy had PF Flyers on — he gets it over Benny “The Jet.” But Benny the Jet with the PF Flyers — fresh out of the box — he’s winning that competition every single time.”