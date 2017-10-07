Better Business Bureau says you can “shred” your way to identity theft protection

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cars lining up bright and early outside the tops in Cheektowaga, all with one purpose, to shred.

If you don’t need it, shred it; That’s the motto from the Better Business Bureau.

That’s why they’re offering a one-day free shredding, to help you protect your identity.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said, “It’s so important because you get credit card statements every month. You get health insurance, anything with a personal identifiable number is vulnerable.”

And some look forward to this, saving up a paper trail all year long. Kathy M. from Cheektowaga said, “I know people who have had their identities taken from them, and it’s a big hassle and I don’t want to have to go through that.”

Frank Benz from Williamsville said, “I’m part of the old school, and I do keep papers and I don’t always trust online.”

Nearly half of all Americans are affected by a cyber security breach at Equifax, one of the nation’s three major credit-reporting agencies.

Leaders say the worst mistake you can make is avoiding the issue.

Shredding and keeping tabs on your credit will ensure safety.

McGovern said, “In this day and age with cyber security and the Equifax breach, the best thing is vigilance, to make sure you’re checking your credit report to make sure there is nothing suspicious.”

