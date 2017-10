CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- City of Tonawanda Police are investigating an assault that happened Wednesday night at a grocery store.

Police say the man pictured above assaulted a Tops employee following a dispute centered around a debit card. He then fled, possibly getting into a gray Chrysler 200.

The suspect is a black male and approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Tonawanda Detectives at 692-2121 ext 308.