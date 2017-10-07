Former longtime owners get tour of Swan Street Diner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Swan Street Diner is now open in Larkinville but it used to call Newark, New York home. The couple who owned and ran the diner there for more than 30 years came to Buffalo today to take a trip down memory lane.

Like the good old times, the McBrides ordered what they always have for breakfast, “I got eggs over medium and bacon,” said Betty McBride of Newark.

“Everything omelette,” said James McBride of Newark.

The Swan Street Diner, formerly called the Newark Diner is how the McBride family made their bread and butter for 3 decades, working 7 days a week.

“My wife did all the cooking in the back we had a steam table out here. I had a grill down on the other end and I did the other 50 percent of the cooking, all the eggs, and all that kind of stuff, hamburgers,” said James McBride.

McBride says they had specials everyday.

“Mondays we had all the pancakes you could eat,” said James McBride.

The diner isn’t just where the McBrides made a living, it’s where they made family memories on Christmas.

“We made breakfast for everyone our whole family, which is probably about 40 people,” said James McBride.

James had a massive heart attack and had to stop working. In 2013, he sold the diner.

The McBrides say even though a few things have changed, it still feels familiar.

“It looks like the same inside you know but it’s still different,” said Betty McBride.

James and his wife Betty say the food here today is just as good as it was back when they used to own it.