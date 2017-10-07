Heritage Centers unveils new name at Cheektowaga event

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Heritage Centers will now be known as The Arc Erie County New York. The rebranding was announced at an event in Cheektowaga on Saturday.

The organization helps people with developmental and intellectual disabilities get involved in their communities through employment programs, service coordination, habilitation services, volunteerism, among other initiatives.

More than 600 children and adults who receive support from the agency were there to celebrate the new era.

Heritage Centers tells us the new name helps better connect it to its parent organization.

“The Arc is the largest and oldest charity federation in the nation that advocates on behalf of, and serves, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and supports them to be fully included in their communities across their lifetime,” said Peter Berns, the CEO of the Arc of the United States.

Heritage Centers has been serving Erie County for nearly 70 years.

News 4’s Nalina Shapiro was there as emcee, Al Vaughters also attended the event.