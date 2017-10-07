Movie producers praise Buffalo during “Marshall” movie screening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers got their first look at “Marshall,” with a screening at the North Park Theater Saturday. Not only was the entire movie filmed in the Buffalo, but there were also about 18 local actors and actresses featured.

Roll out the red carpet, because Hollywood came to Buffalo Saturday night.

“We’re just so excited to see it,” said Elizabeth Ciesielski, who was one of the first few people in line for the screening.

Hundreds of people packed the North Park Theater to see “Marshall,” which follows the career of Thurgood Marshall. He was the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. The entire filmed was shot in western New York and featured nearly 20 local actors like 10-year-old Zanete Shadwick. She plays the daughter of the man Thurgood Marshall, played by Chadwick Bozeman, represents in court in the film.

“He’s a very nice person, like when I had my headache he swept me up in his arms and took me outside for some fresh air,” said Zanete Shadwick.

“It was really exciting I sat in the green room with like Kate Hudson and Josh Gad so that was fun,” said Bob Bozek, who also has a small role.

Bob Bozek is a Buffalo native who plays a juror in the courtroom.

“I have one line and it’s ‘I think so’,” said Bozek.

Although the movie’s stars weren’t in town, the producers were. Jonathan Sanger and Chris Bongirne hit the red carpet and singing the praises of people in Buffalo.

“In Buffalo when we parked in people’s driveways they would come out of the house with cookies to give to the crew now that was unlike any other place. There’s no question I would love to bring another film to buffalo soon actually,” said Jonathan Sanger, one of the film’s producers.

The producers say they really experienced ‘Buffalove’ while filming and they speak highly of the Queen City to other producers and directors. “Marshall” hits theaters October 13th.