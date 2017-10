TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- Town of Hamburg Police are working to locate 15-year-old Abigail Russell.

Russell was last seen in her Hamburg home around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police believe she left her home on her own free will shortly after that.

Abigail is 5’1″ tall, about 115 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Hamburg Police at 716-649-3800 ex 0.