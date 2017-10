TOWN OF MURRAY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning single-vehicle fatal accident.

According to deputies, around 6:45 a.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on Fancher Road went off the east side of the road, down a ditch, and traveled along the ditch until striking a culvert pipe.

Deputies say the male driver was transported to Strong West Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:21 a.m.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time.