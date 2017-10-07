The Big Story: Jerry Hughes dominating early in the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

Number 55 has been go, go, go since the season started. Jerry Hughes is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

Through four games has three sacks in four games and is already half way to his total in 16 games last season.

“He has been phenomenal. He’s been coming off the ball, he has been doing little things,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “It is easy to say, well I don’t want to say it is easy, to be a one-dimensional player and get numbers and all those things. He has bought into the system.”

And the new system fits Hughes’ skill set perfectly. The 4-3 defense allows him to put his hand in the ground and get after the quarterback. The defensive end was huge in Atlanta with up six tackles, a strip sack and eye-popping six quarterback hurries.

“I’d say ‘out of his body’ I’d say. Even this last Sunday, when I was looking at the other side, I’m like ‘I got a great get off, get this, get that,’ and I’m looking, I’m running back there and Jerry’s already back there,” defensive end Eddie Yarbrough joked. “He made the play and I’m like “Okay, Jerry.”

It’s hard to imagine, but Hughes says there’s still another level he can get to.

“I can certainly play better — get better day-by-day.”