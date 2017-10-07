UB breaks ground on new indoor training facility

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Work is now underway on University at Buffalo’s new field house on North Campus. Administrators broke ground at the north end of the UB Stadium end zone on Saturday.

The 92,000 square foot facility will house a football filed, 6,000 feet of track, long and triple jump pits, pole vault pits and suspended softball hitting tunnels.

It will also have space for student recreational activities and intramurals.

UB is one of the last Mid-American Conference schools to add an indoor practice facility. Athletics Director Allen Greene said it will help improve athletic performance and the school’s ability to recruit athletes.

“This has been a long day coming,” said Greene. “The importance of indoor facility is not just for football but it’s for all our student athletes, a place for them to train and prepare in a climate controlled environment and this is used year round.”

The $18 million field house is funded through donations and football revenue, but no state money was used.

It’s expected to be finished in Spring 2019.

 

