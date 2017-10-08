Bills TE Charles Clay leaves Bengals game with knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills were already down their top wide receiver with Jordan Matthews ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a thumb injury.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, tight end Charles Clay left the game after suffering a knee injury.

.@buffalobills Injury Update: TE Charles Clay is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2017

Clay, who is began the day second on the team with 18 catches, was hurt after a 24-yard gain. He was helped to his feet by trainers and carted off the field.

He is currently questionable to return to the game.

Clay had two catches for 31 yards before being injured.