Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills at Bengals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are off to their best start since 2011. What do they have to do to improve to 4-1 before the bye week?

Josh Reed: Get through to the bye week healthy. PREDICTION: Bills win 17-16

Nick Filipowski: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Tyrod Taylor isn’t throwing for 300 yards, LeSean McCoy and the running game are struggling but as long as the defense is playing lights out and Stephen Hauschka is bombing 50-yard field goals — the only stat that matters is a “W”. They continue to find ways to win games, and they’ll do it again against the Bengals. PREDICTION: Bills win 26-17

Thad Brown: Make Andy Dalton miserable. The Bengals quarterback has been sacked 14 times this season and he’s throw the seventh most interceptions. Jerry Hughes is playing at a Pro Bowl level, the secondary continues to shine. If they get pressure on Dalton, it could be a long day for the Bengals offense. However, over the last two game Dalton has been superb, throwing six TDs with a passer rating of 146.0

PREDICTION: Bengals 19-16

Scott Pitoniak: Keep winning the turnover battle. The Bills secondary continues to shine with six interceptions (3rd most) early in the season. They also have four forced fumbles and returned one for a touchdown in Atlanta. PREDICTION: Bills win 20-19