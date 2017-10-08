Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable Bills at Bengals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE panel tackles three storylines leading up to the Bills weekly matchup.

This week as the Bills prepare to battle the Bengals, here are the topics our BKL is discussing and how it could lead Buffalo to a win and 4-1 record.

1) The Bills need to avoid overconfidence: The team was in a similar position back in 2011 sitting at 3-1 before a loss in Cincinnati marked a downward spiral that saw Buffalo finish 6-10 that season. Center Eric Wood and defensive tackle Kyle Williams made it a point this week to emphasize what happened, so history doesn’t repeat itself. However, after a surprising 3-1 start — is it possible for the Bills to be overconfident?

2) With no Jordan Matthews, who steps up at wide receiver: Andre Holmes, Brandon Tate, Zay Jones and Kaelin Clay isn’t the most inspiring group of wide receivers to hit the field for the Bills. Buffalo could also use quarterback Joe Webb — who has done it all in his career. LeSean McCoy and Charles Clay have the most targets from Tyrod Taylor. Who steps up in the receiving corps?

3) Slowing down the Bengals defense: The Bills defense might be ranked No. 1 in the NFL in terms of points allowed this season, but the Bengals defense has quietly made a name for itself through the first four weeks. Cincinnati is 3rd overall allowing 273 yards per game and tied for for third in sacks with 12. They’re also giving up the 3rd fewest points, surrendering 16.8 per game.