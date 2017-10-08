Buffalo Police arrest 17 year old father for assaulting infant

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police have arrested a 17 year old father for assaulting his 2 month old daughter.

Police say it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home on the 300 block of Abbott Road.

The infant was rushed to Women and Children’s Hospital where she is in critical condition. Police say she has a fractured skull, broken ribs and other injuries.

Homicide detectives have charged the father with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

